Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

What time is Boris Johnson's speech today?

Independent Sunday, 10 May 2020 ()
The PM is expected to unveil new 'stay alert, control the virus and save lives' slogan
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

UK's Johnson says shops, schools could partially reopen from June [Video]

UK's Johnson says shops, schools could partially reopen from June

British leader said now was not the time to end the lockdown as he unveiled plans to ease restrictions.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:31Published
Tiny bird follows tourist to beg for a drink from his water bottle [Video]

Tiny bird follows tourist to beg for a drink from his water bottle

This tiny bird lives on a very remote island in the Galapagos. There are no lakes or rivers on the island and no reliable sources of fresh water. The rain that falls has nowhere to collect for any..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:33Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Boris Johnson announcement today - what time and channel for coronavirus speech

Boris Johnson announcement today - what time and channel for coronavirus speechThe Prime Minister's address to the nation today is widely reported to offer a 'roadmap' out of lockdown but senior Tories are worried the public may begin to...
Daily Record Also reported by •Cambridge News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

chekov999

Lu Saddington RT @carolecadwalla: The ramifications of this are huge. This is Boris Johnson & advisors making decisions...based on what? We have no idea.… 11 seconds ago

BrunoLabour

BdF RT @BenJolly9: Sky News last night blaming Jeremy Corbyn for not forcing lockdown earlier when Boris Johnson has an 80 majority and the act… 3 minutes ago