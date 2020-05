Credit: ODN - Published 3 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon: Scotland will keep 'Stay at Home' message 01:18 Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has insisted Scotland will keep the 'Stay at Home' message after the UK Government dropped the slogan in favour of 'Stay Alert'. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn