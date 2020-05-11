Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus: Northern Ireland disease control chief fears test, track and trace system could end up 'a car crash'

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 11 May 2020 ()
Coronavirus: Northern Ireland disease control chief fears test, track and trace system could end up 'a car crash'The test, track and trace plan to tame coronavirus and release the lockdown will be "a car crash" as currently designed, a leader in disease control from Northern Ireland has warned in a blistering attack on the Government.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Michelle O'Neill praises army of volunteers making scrubs for healthcare workers

Michelle O'Neill praises army of volunteers making scrubs for healthcare workers 01:24

 An army of volunteers has come together to make scrubs for healthcare workers in Northern Ireland. Thousands of people are working around-the-clock to ensure that medical staff have enough suitable clothing to wear in their fight against Covid-19. Northern Ireland’s deputy first minister visited...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Man Distributes Cakes to Neighbors During Quarantine Using Remote Control Toy Car [Video]

Man Distributes Cakes to Neighbors During Quarantine Using Remote Control Toy Car

This man found a brilliant way to distribute cake to his neighbors on VE Day during the coronavirus pandemic. He glued a bowl to the top of a remote control toy car and drove it around distributing..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 01:34Published
Belfast PPE store sees new demand from resuming healthcare services [Video]

Belfast PPE store sees new demand from resuming healthcare services

One of Northern Ireland's main PPE stores is adapting to changing demands as orders start to flow in from health services paused during the height of the pandemic. The store on the grounds of the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Northern Ireland care homes watchdog chief defends performance in pandemic

Northern Ireland care homes watchdog chief defends performance in pandemicThe interim chief executive of the RQIA - the watchdog body which regulates Northern Ireland's care homes - on Friday night defended his organisation's...
Belfast Telegraph

Mapping coronavirus in Northern Ireland: How many confirmed cases are there in your council area?

Mapping coronavirus in Northern Ireland: How many confirmed cases are there in your council area?The epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in Northern Ireland is Belfast where there have been more than 1,250 confirmed cases and 136 deaths recorded by the...
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this