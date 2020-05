John Humby RT @BBCMOTD: On 11th May 1985, 56 people went to a football match and never came home. Today we remember those who died in the Bradford C… 51 seconds ago

Griffo RT @Everton: Today, on the 35th anniversary of the Bradford City stadium fire disaster, we remember the 56 football fans who tragically los… 56 seconds ago

leewalker🐯🖤🧡🇬🇧 RT @looknorthBBC: Lincoln City and Bradford City fans remember the 56 victims of the Valley Parade fire tragedy which happened 35 years ago… 3 minutes ago

Ben RT @ReadingFC: Today, we join with @officialbantams and the football community in paying tribute to the victims of the Bradford City stadiu… 4 minutes ago

R e a d i n g F C Today, we join with @officialbantams and the football community in paying tribute to the victims of the Bradford Ci… https://t.co/cNwNf81jTR 4 minutes ago

Graham Moore RT @BBCLookNorth: Bradford City and Lincoln City fans remember the 56 victims of the Valley Parade fire tragedy which happened 35 years ago… 5 minutes ago