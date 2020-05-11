Little Richard’s ‘Tutti Frutti’ was actually a graphic, NSFW tribute to hardcore anal sex
Monday, 11 May 2020 () Richard Penniman, better known as Little Richard, once sang a little ditty called “Tutti Frutti”, a song which, at its core, captured the rhythms, euphoria and tribulations that all come with hardcore anal sex. “Tutti Frutti” is that song we’ve all danced to in wedding receptions held in blank...
Little Richard Dead at 87 'Rolling Stone' reports the pioneer and rock 'n' roll originator died on Saturday. His son, Danny Penniman, confirmed the news but the cause of death is unknown. Born in Macon, Georgia, in 1932, he was one of 12 children. Real name Richard Wayne Penniman, the pianist was...