Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Little Richard’s ‘Tutti Frutti’ was actually a graphic, NSFW tribute to hardcore anal sex

PinkNews Monday, 11 May 2020 ()
Richard Penniman, better known as Little Richard, once sang a little ditty called “Tutti Frutti”, a song which, at its core, captured the rhythms, euphoria and tribulations that all come with hardcore anal sex. “Tutti Frutti” is that song we’ve all danced to in wedding receptions held in blank...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Little Richard Dead at 87

Little Richard Dead at 87 01:17

 Little Richard Dead at 87 'Rolling Stone' reports the pioneer and rock 'n' roll originator died on Saturday. His son, Danny Penniman, confirmed the news but the cause of death is unknown. Born in Macon, Georgia, in 1932, he was one of 12 children. Real name Richard Wayne Penniman, the pianist was...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Fans remember Little Richard [Video]

Fans remember Little Richard

Middle Georgians leave flowers and balloons outside Little Richard house.

Credit: WMGTPublished
Bob Dylan pays tribute to his 'guiding light' Little Richard [Video]

Bob Dylan pays tribute to his 'guiding light' Little Richard

Music icon Bob Dylan has hailed Little Richard as his "guiding light".

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:49Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Little Richard, 'Tutti Frutti' and 'Good Golly Miss Molly' singer, dead at 87: reports

Little Richard, the singer of hits "Tutti Frutti" and "Good Golly Miss Molly" has died, according to a report.
FOXNews.com

Here’s How Billboard Reviewed Little Richard’s ‘Tutti Frutti’ in 1955

There wasn’t much else like “Tutti Frutti” when Little Richard premiered the song in 1955.
Billboard.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

joy31608

Joy316 Victory! ✍🏾 #BidenHarris2020 RT @jeffpearlman: In 1955 Little Richard wrote, recorded "Tutti Frutti." Then it was kidnapped by The Man, handed to Pat Boone and transfor… 3 seconds ago

WIArtsBoard

Wisconsin Arts Board RIP! "Little Richard performs "Tutti Frutti" at the Concert for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame" https://t.co/cE95bUu5F3 3 minutes ago

MHPoison1

Mary 🌶 OG ". .they recorded “Tutti Frutti,” a bawdy boogie-woogie that Little Richard had been performing in countless dr… https://t.co/0r0CceQrZv 4 minutes ago

MichaelASerio2

Michael A. Serio RT @PaulMcCartney: From 'Tutti Frutti' to 'Long Tall Sally' to 'Good Golly, Miss Molly' to 'Lucille', Little Richard came screaming into my… 8 minutes ago

Justinscake

justinscake RT @TDKJusettes: Tutti Frutti - Tribute to Little Richard by @JustinHawkins of @thedarkness and @Pat_Carty - Every Sunday Evening don't mis… 16 minutes ago

throwback_tm

Throwback ™ RT @NewtralGroundz: Little Richard's producer first suggested that he record "Tutti Frutti" after watching him perform it live at the Dew D… 18 minutes ago

nikki4insurance

Nikki4insurance RT @SafecoAgt: Little Richard, famed 'Tutti Frutti' singer, dead at 87: reports https://t.co/ITcH9TGjbW #truckinsur #TravInsAgt https://t.c… 24 minutes ago

Thehawkflieslow

TomStorey RT @wwoz_neworleans: Little Richard's ties to New Orleans went beyond the recording of one of his earliest hits, 'Tutti Frutti,' at J&M Rec… 25 minutes ago