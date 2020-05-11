Every London Underground passenger should wear face masks on Tube, TfL says
Monday, 11 May 2020 (
12 hours ago)
TFL has told people to avoid public transport but wear face masks on the London Underground network and city's bus routes if you have to travel.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
13 hours ago
Traffic builds as commuters travel into London by car, while London underground stations are quieter after the Prime Minister Boris Johnson said people who cannot work from home should be "actively encouraged" to return to their jobs from Monday and should avoid public transport. Roads busy in London after Boris Johnson's lockdown announcement 00:36
