Every London Underground passenger should wear face masks on Tube, TfL says

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Housemates re-creating their morning commute using shower



This funny video shows three housemates re-creating their morning commute whilst stuck at home - by using their SHOWER as a London Underground carriage.Rowan Akin-Smith, 26, and his housemates Felix.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:57 Published on March 31, 2020 Woman caught smoking cigarette on London Underground carriage



This is the shocking moment a woman was filmed brazenly smoking a cigarette while onboard the Jubilee line on Monday (March 23) at 9:30 p.m. The filmer, who wishes to remain anonymous, told.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:42 Published on March 25, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Wear face coverings, carry hand sanitiser and wash hands before and after travelling on public transport, TfL tells Londoners All passengers using public transport in London should wear face coverings, carry hand sanitiser and wash hands before and after travel, Transport for London has...

Independent 11 hours ago





Tweets about this