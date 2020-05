You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Government furlough scheme has employment law firm phones 'ringing off the hook'



Employment Lawyer Ruby Dinsmore reveals that her industry has been busier than ever after the rolling out of the Government job retention (furlough) scheme. She adds there is nothing stopping firms.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:24 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this One News Page (United Kingdom) Confusion over furlough scheme leaves nurseries with 'worrying' finances: https://t.co/fOy0wp0MYx 9 hours ago Gray May * Seems to be alot of confusion this morning, over the way going forward with getting back to work etc. I work in t… https://t.co/kN64XMzQ48 15 hours ago Thompsons Solicitors Scotland There continues to be much confusion over the governments #furlough scheme and what it really means for employees w… https://t.co/x5i1tcASN0 6 days ago