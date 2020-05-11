Global  

Gay men in South Korea are being hunted on dating apps after ‘palpable homophobia’ grows amid coronavirus resurgence

PinkNews Monday, 11 May 2020 ()
A second wave of coronavirus in South Korea linked to gay clubs is fuelling a horrifying rise in homophobia that has seen LGBT+ people on dating sites threatened with doxxing. The rise in cases came as South Korea began to ease its social distancing restrictions after an expansive testing, tracing and quarantining regime...
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: South Korea scrambles to contain new coronavirus outbreak

South Korea scrambles to contain new coronavirus outbreak 01:49

 South Korean officials scrambled on Monday to contain a new coronavirus outbreak that is threatening to spread throughout the densely populated capital city of Seoul, leading the country to reconsider plans to reopen schools. Libby Hogan reports.

South Korea reports more virus cases, US job losses surge

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea on Saturday reported 18 new coronavirus cases after a spate of infections prompted authorities to urge bars and...
South Korea becomes leading example in global efforts to fight coronavirus

South Korea continues to earn high praise for its proactive and transparent efforts to battle coronavirus. Health experts are pleading with the United States to...
