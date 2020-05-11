Gay men in South Korea are being hunted on dating apps after ‘palpable homophobia’ grows amid coronavirus resurgence
Monday, 11 May 2020 () A second wave of coronavirus in South Korea linked to gay clubs is fuelling a horrifying rise in homophobia that has seen LGBT+ people on dating sites threatened with doxxing. The rise in cases came as South Korea began to ease its social distancing restrictions after an expansive testing, tracing and quarantining regime...
South Korean officials scrambled on Monday to contain a new coronavirus outbreak that is threatening to spread throughout the densely populated capital city of Seoul, leading the country to reconsider plans to reopen schools. Libby Hogan reports.
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea on Saturday reported 18 new coronavirus cases after a spate of infections prompted authorities to urge bars and... SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle Times •HNGN •CBS News