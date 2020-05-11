Global  

Anne Sacoolas: Interpol Red Notice issued for US official's wife wanted over death of Harry Dunn

Independent Monday, 11 May 2020 ()
An Interpol Red Notice has been issued for 42-year-old Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a US intelligence official charged with causing the death of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn by dangerous driving.
