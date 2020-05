Celtic put restart plans in place as Neil Lennon's squad given deadline Monday, 11 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The season could be declared over but the Hoops are taking no chances with their foreign stars. The season could be declared over but the Hoops are taking no chances with their foreign stars. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this