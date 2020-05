You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources The UK joins together to Clap for Carers



People across the United Kingdom joined together for the weekly Clap for Carers event to celebrate the work of the NHS, frontline staff and key workers in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:43 Published 4 days ago Prime Minister pays tribute to frontline workers who have died from Covid-19



Boris Johnson pays tribute to Belly Mujinga, a railway ticket office worker who died with coronavirus after being spat at while on duty. The PM said the deaths of 144 NHS workers and 131 social care.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:46 Published 6 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus: Mental health of NHS staff at long-term risk Trauma experts say NHS staff are a high-risk group for PTSD in the aftermath of the pandemic.

BBC News 4 days ago



Coronavirus: 'Off-grid' mother's tirade against NHS staff THE mother of an off-grid family has taken aim at NHS staff for putting coronavirus on death certificates "against the wishes of the family" and posting videos...

The Argus 1 week ago





Tweets about this