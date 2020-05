P&O Ferries to axe over 1,000 jobs to ensure company is 'viable in the future' Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ( 3 days ago )

A ferry company that operates Irish Sea services between Larne and Cairnryan is cutting more than 1,000 jobs.

Around 1,100 workers at P&O Ferries are to be made redundant as part of a plan to make the business "viable and sustainable", the company said. The proposal involves more than a quarter of the workforce losing their jobs.

