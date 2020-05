Recent related videos from verified sources Concern over NHS staff mental health



The Liberal Democrats are calling for more support for the mental health of NHS staff treating COVID-19 patients. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 02:19 Published 4 days ago Train driver blasts horn to show support for the NHS in Birmingham, UK



A train driver blasted a horn at the Soho’s EMU Depot in Birmingham this evening, showing a unique support for our NHS and carers. The train yard, run by West Midlands Trains is located in the.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:38 Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Truck makeover shows how much they love NHS Gordon Transport Solutions have decked out one of their giant fleet vehicles with a message of support to the NHS and essential workers.

Daily Record 2 days ago



Migrant NHS cleaner behind viral vide... Hassan Akkad helped force a Government U-turn on a policy excluding support staff from a scheme offered to other migrant NHS workers.

Express and Star 9 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this