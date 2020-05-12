Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Scots commentator Andrew Cotter hosts hilarious video 'meeting' with his dogs

Daily Record Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
Scots commentator Andrew Cotter hosts hilarious video 'meeting' with his dogsThe BBC broadcaster is back once again with a hilarious video featuring his two pet labradors.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Famous penguin walk turned into thrilling race by BBC commentator

Famous penguin walk turned into thrilling race by BBC commentator 01:11

 Phillip Island's penguin parade in Victoria, Australia has attracted the attention of one of the UK's best sports commentators who has turned their famous nightly walk home into a viral video sensation. Scottish BBC sport commentator Andrew Cotter became a worldwide internet sensation last month when...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

UKNewsBot1

UK Sports News Bot Scots commentator Andrew Cotter hosts hilarious video 'meeting' with his two dogs - Daily Record https://t.co/4fEMSJnEVD 2 hours ago

Michell82968785

Michelle Scots commentator Andrew Cotter hosts hilarious video 'meeting' with his dogs https://t.co/OvDMSW63YE 3 hours ago

tartancobweb

Tartan cobweb RT @Sunday_Post: Scots commentator Andrew Cotter teams up with animal charity after his dogs become internet sensations https://t.co/5xgJ41… 4 hours ago

Sunday_Post

The Sunday Post Scots commentator Andrew Cotter teams up with animal charity after his dogs become internet sensations… https://t.co/pFlUg7WxYM 4 hours ago

Alfranklin7

Alan F #FBPE RT @Daily_Record: .@MrAndrewCotter, Olive and Mabel are back! https://t.co/VcIZodLw7J 6 hours ago

Daily_Record

The Daily Record .@MrAndrewCotter, Olive and Mabel are back! https://t.co/VcIZodLw7J 8 hours ago

gauld_bill

Bill Gauld RT @graciegrann: Scots TV star Andrew Cotter narrates penguin parade in latest lockdown voiceover https://t.co/BGAoYecRyg 9 hours ago

graciegrann

4575 on wing's block list level traitor Scots TV star Andrew Cotter narrates penguin parade in latest lockdown voiceover https://t.co/BGAoYecRyg 9 hours ago