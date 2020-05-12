Edwina Currie, a former health minister, once said ‘good Christian people’ don’t get AIDS. Now she’s on TV giving coronavirus advice
Tuesday, 12 May 2020 () Edwina Currie, the former British Conservative Party politician, clashed Tuesday morning with Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid over government advice on the coronavirus, one of the most seismic public health crises to ever pelt the nation. Currie appeared on Good Morning Britain via video uplink and accused Morgan and Reid of...
In today's health headlines we talk about how getting fresh foods during the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic has been challenging but many places are setting up new procedures to serve all. Also, a robo-dog is watching over a park and keeping people practicing social distancing.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health officials said Wednesday that two more people have died from the new coronavirus and there are 70 new confirmed cases. The... Seattle Times Also reported by •Sydney Morning Herald •Belfast Telegraph