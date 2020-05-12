Global  

Virgin Atlantic announces summer 2021 flights following closure of Gatwick base

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
Virgin Atlantic has announced its programme for summer 2021 following the closure of its Gatwick base.
Virgin Atlantic has announced plans to axe more than 3,000 jobs and end its operations at Gatwick. The airline said it will reduce its workforce by 3,150 people - equivalent to more than a 30% cut.

Virgin Atlantic flight VS355 arrives at London Heathrow, carrying the first UK nationals from India’s capital city, Mumbai, back to the UK. It is among the first of the UK government repatriation..

Virgin Atlantic announces summer 2021 programme - and there are changes aheadThe airline will operate flights to 24 destinations from Heathrow, Manchester, Glasgow and Belfast using two-engined aircraft
Virgin Atlantic will not be able to resume passenger flights until August at the earliest if Britain introduces a 14 day quarantine for travellers, according to...
