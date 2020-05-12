Coronavirus furlough scheme extended by Sunak but taxpayer support scaled back
Tuesday, 12 May 2020 () The furlough scheme currently supporting 7.5 million workers through the coronavirus crisis will be extended until the end of October, Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced as the UK death toll linked to Covid-19 passed 40,000.
Rishi Sunak admitted ministers were looking at ways to wind down the scheme – which is currently due to run to the end of June – and ease people back into... Hull Daily Mail Also reported by •Tamworth Herald •Independent