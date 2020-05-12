Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus furlough scheme extended by Sunak but taxpayer support scaled back

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
The furlough scheme currently supporting 7.5 million workers through the coronavirus crisis will be extended until the end of October, Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced as the UK death toll linked to Covid-19 passed 40,000.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Chancellor Rishi Sunak: Furlough scheme extended to end of October

Chancellor Rishi Sunak: Furlough scheme extended to end of October 01:46

 The Government’s furlough scheme will be extended to the end of October but with changes from the end of July to share the burden of paying salaries with employers, Chancellor Rishi Sunak told MPs.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch Live: Alok Sharma Chairs Daily Coronavirus Briefing [Video]

Watch Live: Alok Sharma Chairs Daily Coronavirus Briefing

Business secretary Alok Sharma leads the daily coronavirus briefing following the chancellor’s announcement earlier today that the furlough scheme will be extended to the end of October. He will be..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIOPublished
Chancellor extends furlough scheme to October [Video]

Chancellor extends furlough scheme to October

Rishi Sunak has announced that the furlough scheme subsidising wages of 7.5 million temporarily laid off staff will be extended until the end of October as the coronavirus continues to hit the UK..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:10Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Government looking at ways to wind down coronavirus furlough scheme

Government looking at ways to wind down coronavirus furlough schemeRishi Sunak admitted ministers were looking at ways to wind down the scheme – which is currently due to run to the end of June – and ease people back into...
Hull Daily Mail Also reported by •Tamworth HeraldIndependent

UK should extend part of furlough scheme to end of year - think tank

Britain's government should extend a costly job support programme until the end of the year for retail and hospitality workers hit hardest by the coronavirus, a...
Reuters India


Tweets about this