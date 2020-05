You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Coronation Street Soap Scoop - Ed stands up against racism



Coming up on Coronation Street... Ed fights back against prejudice at the Bistro re-opening, while Steve, Leanne and Nick struggle with news about Oliver. Credit: Digital Spy Duration: 02:00 Published 9 hours ago Coronation Street Soap Scoop! David puts himself in danger



Coming up on Coronation Street... David deliberately seeks out dangerous situations, while Oliver is admitted to intensive care. Credit: Digital Spy Duration: 01:24 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this