Stars could be quarantined and extras replaced with CGI when UK films resume Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

Actors flying into the UK to make films and TV shows could face health checks and a period of quarantine, while extras could be replaced with CGI to create crowd scenes under draft plans. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this