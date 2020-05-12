Royal family team up in show of support as they call nurses around the globe
Tuesday, 12 May 2020 () The royal family has teamed up to call nurses around the world for International Nurses Day in a show of solidarity and thanks for the healthcare profession amid the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.
