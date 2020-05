Shane🇩🇪 @blakeyoufc Yeah I understand that 😂 It’s a picture of the lead singer of a metal band 7 hours ago PinkNews Lead singer of metal band Liturgy just came out as trans while making a powerful statement about femininity https://t.co/NApv3ebglU 7 hours ago Lucanus John Michael "Ozzy" Osbourne (born 3 December 1948) is an English singer, songwriter, actor and reality television… https://t.co/1A5dtPakN7 7 hours ago Todd French Just spotted the most delightful synergy in music today. Mongolian metal band The Hu, did a track with the lead si… https://t.co/rRmo8IHyew 8 hours ago cori In 2016 when I worked at a music venue I was making fun of my boss for not knowing what a micropenis was and pulled… https://t.co/mT2BL6ebhW 21 hours ago Crazyishvegan❤Ⓥ RT @MercyForAnimals: Lead singer @AWhiteGluz of the band @archenemymetal tells us why being vegan is definitely metal. https://t.co/my4s0GZ… 22 hours ago Carlo Alvarez The memorial to Lemmy Kilmister, the founder and lead singer of the Heavy Metal band Motörhead at the @Rainbowlive… https://t.co/A6uIt2rJY9 1 day ago ⚜️Jason M Jarrett⚜️ Watching Boyz to Men on last nights episode of @nbcsnl reminds me of early 90s. Boyz to is/was pretty badass. And I… https://t.co/XSCWe77ZML 2 days ago