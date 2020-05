You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Business Secretary urges workplaces to find safe ways to reopen



Business Secretary Alok Sharma urged bosses to work with employees and unions to develop safe ways of reopening following the lockdown. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:08 Published 7 hours ago UK extends job retention scheme for four months



The UK has extended its flagship job retention scheme by four months, but warned employers they will soon have to share the cost. Julian Satterthwaite reports. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:24 Published 8 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Covid-19 coronavirus: 'No shame in standing up for what's right' By Gill Bonnet of RNZ Staff threatened with dismissal and their employers need to be reminded their work rights have not been changed because of the Covid-19...

New Zealand Herald 4 hours ago



A hacker is trying to break Ohio’s tool for reporting workers who quit during the pandemic Photo by Megan JELINGER/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Ohio asked employers to report workers who stay home during the novel coronavirus pandemic, but at...

The Verge 4 days ago





Tweets about this