Bristol Live "I actually think it's you taking it out of context" https://t.co/8bptZfvdyW 18 minutes ago Trina 💫 RT @BristolLive: The GMB studio turned frosty this morning https://t.co/8bptZfdCHo 4 hours ago Bristol Live The GMB studio turned frosty this morning https://t.co/8bptZfdCHo 6 hours ago Lorraine Williams Dr Hilary and Piers Morgan clash during tense debate over care home 'neglect' on Good Morning Britain https://t.co/UuJwnoA0uU 6 hours ago Charlotte Smith Dr Hilary and Piers Morgan in tense debate over care home 'neglect' on Good Morning Britain https://t.co/m9opWKnmTT 7 hours ago David Wealth RT @dailystar: Piers Morgan and Dr Hilary Jones clash over care homes in heated #GMB row https://t.co/PBR3nvk5ap 7 hours ago Daily Star Piers Morgan and Dr Hilary Jones clash over care homes in heated #GMB row https://t.co/PBR3nvk5ap 7 hours ago Daily Star Piers Morgan and Dr Hilary Jones clash over care homes in heated @GMB row #GMB https://t.co/PBR3nvk5ap 7 hours ago