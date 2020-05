Electrify Marketing & Communications Check out @DogsForGoodUK's brilliant new competition with the imperious @MrAndrewCotter and help raise a little mon… https://t.co/5ehV8cvFFG 6 minutes ago

The Daily Record Christina Kim hailed @MrAndrewCotter's side-splitting clips 'pure majesty'. https://t.co/QeVriu6zmq 39 minutes ago

Jenny Bluedog 🤣🤣🤣🤣🐾🐾Scots commentator Andrew Cotter hosts hilarious video 'meeting' with his dogs https://t.co/IdvsfScVZz 13 hours ago

BMH RT @Daily_Record: .@MrAndrewCotter, Olive and Mabel are back! https://t.co/VcIZodLw7J 14 hours ago

UK Sports News Bot Scots commentator Andrew Cotter hosts hilarious video 'meeting' with his two dogs - Daily Record https://t.co/4fEMSJnEVD 17 hours ago

Michelle Scots commentator Andrew Cotter hosts hilarious video 'meeting' with his dogs https://t.co/OvDMSW63YE 18 hours ago