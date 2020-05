Recent related videos from verified sources Furlough extension: What does it mean for workers and businesses?



Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced the Government’s furlough scheme is to be extended until the end of October. But what does it all mean for workers and businesses? The PA news agency takes a.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:07 Published 18 hours ago Watch Live: Alok Sharma Chairs Daily Coronavirus Briefing



Business secretary Alok Sharma leads the daily coronavirus briefing following the chancellor’s announcement earlier today that the furlough scheme will be extended to the end of October. He will be.. Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Published 1 day ago

Recent related news from verified sources Rishi Sunak to announce 'winding down' of furlough scheme next week The Times reported that Mr Sunak will announce plans next week to wind down the scheme from July

Tamworth Herald 1 week ago



Martin Lewis reveals the one thing baffling him about furlough extension Chancellor Rishi Sunak made the announcement in Parliament today, saying the scheme - which is offering relief to millions - would be extended through October

Tamworth Herald 1 day ago



