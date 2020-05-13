Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Giant hogweed causing serious burns - map shows where it's found

Tiverton Mid Devon Gazette Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ()
Giant hogweed causing serious burns - map shows where it's foundThe plant can cause horrific burns and is especially dangerous for children.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this