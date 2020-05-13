People now able to go fishing after lockdown rules are eased

Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick discusses new lockdown measures amid the coronavirus pandemic. It comes as new rules on what people can and cannot do in England have come into force as the Government eases coronavirus restrictions. Dick says that the met has seen an apparent increase in covid...
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab suggested people will not be allowed to play football under the relaxed lockdown rules and has made it clear rules apply... Hull Daily Mail Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph •Express and Star •The Argus