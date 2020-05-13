Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
World
Americas
U.S.
Europe
• U.K. •
Asia-Pacific
India
Australia
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
UK News
>
Freedom of information rules should be relaxed, MSPs say
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
Freedom of information rules should be relaxed, MSPs say
Wednesday, 13 May 2020 (
1 week ago
)
Deadlines to release public information were tightened as part of emergency
coronavirus
laws rushed through Holyrood.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
In the News
Donald Trump
Republican Party
United States Senate
Hong Kong
Brazil
Coronavirus disease 2019
Mitch McConnell
Michigan
Beijing
John Ratcliffe
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Memorial Day
Target
Open Skies Treaty
Bath & Body Works
WORTH WATCHING
UK health workers begin hydroxychloroquine trial
China says to impose security laws on Hong Kong
Bolsonaro touts hydroxychloroquine as Brazil virus crisis deepens
McConnell Pledges To Scrap Unemployment Boost