Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Freedom of information rules should be relaxed, MSPs say

Daily Record Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ()
Freedom of information rules should be relaxed, MSPs sayDeadlines to release public information were tightened as part of emergency coronavirus laws rushed through Holyrood.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this