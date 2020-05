mediafrendzee RT @PinkNews: Anti-LGBT+ Christian group accused of ‘actively promoting gay conversion therapy’ while masquerading as a charity https://t.c… 44 minutes ago PinkNews Anti-LGBT+ Christian group accused of ‘actively promoting gay conversion therapy’ while masquerading as a charity https://t.co/C3E42ZMSBn 2 hours ago Martin J Whiteley🔦#Rejoin #FBPE RT @WendySiegelman: 5 of the dozen groups @openDemocracy researched are partners of World Congress of Families (WCF): a network of American… 6 days ago Ollie Hester @suzybie Were that family something to do with a Christian anti LGBT and choice group who were banned from societies in NUIG?? 6 days ago WinterAngel01☆🍵🌌❄️☆ RT @Frances_Larina: Fascinating. Anti-trans kid CA hate group CRI has a new website. They prominently use the term, "Judeo-Christian" just… 1 week ago Frances_Larina Fascinating. Anti-trans kid CA hate group CRI has a new website. They prominently use the term, "Judeo-Christian" j… https://t.co/qQK8yl9MTG 1 week ago