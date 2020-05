Peter Andre shows off baby son Theo for the first time Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ( 17 hours ago )

Peter Andre appeared on a Loose Women video call with kids Theo, Princess and Junior to discuss homeschooling. Peter Andre appeared on a Loose Women video call with kids Theo, Princess and Junior to discuss homeschooling. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this