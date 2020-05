Home of vaccination pioneer Edward Jenner under threat of closure Thursday, 14 May 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Born and raised in Berkeley Dr Edward Jenner popularised the smallpox vaccine when he inoculated a boy in 1796 and that act eventually led to the eradication of the disease. Born and raised in Berkeley Dr Edward Jenner popularised the smallpox vaccine when he inoculated a boy in 1796 and that act eventually led to the eradication of the disease. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this