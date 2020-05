You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Dr Hilary Jones lashes out at Jeremy Hunt's opinions on medical advisors Taking to Good Morning Britain today, TV doctor Hilary spoke to presenters Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid over Mr Hunt's remarks

Tamworth Herald 2 days ago





Tweets about this One News Page (United Kingdom) Piers Morgan forced to address claims of bullying Dr Hilary after fury: https://t.co/k0SsvZLkVV 52 minutes ago David Moore RT @birmingham_live: Piers Morgan forced to address bullying claims as GMB viewers demand he leave Dr Hilary alone https://t.co/36m4Cj1AdR 2 hours ago Birmingham Live Piers Morgan forced to address bullying claims as GMB viewers demand he leave Dr Hilary alone https://t.co/36m4Cj1AdR 2 hours ago