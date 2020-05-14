Global  

Nicola Sturgeon 'not ruling out' easing rural lockdown first

BBC News Thursday, 14 May 2020 ()
Nicola Sturgeon said ministers are "not ruling out" easing lockdown measures in some areas ahead of others.
News video: Nicola Sturgeon: Scotland could relax lockdown if sustained decreases in deaths continues

Nicola Sturgeon: Scotland could relax lockdown if sustained decreases in deaths continues 00:57

 First Minister for Scotland Nicola Sturgeon updates Ministers for Scotland on the latest coronavirus figures. The First Minister said there were early signs of hope that lockdown restrictions could be eased in the coming weeks. So far, Scotland has declined to start easing the lockdown like England,...

Four-phase plan to ease Scottish lockdown to begin next week

Nicola Sturgeon reveals her four-point plan for easing the Covid-19 lockdown in Scotland, but she cautioned stricter measures may be put in place if progress in tackling the virus falters. Scots will..

Scotland aims to ease lockdown restrictions from 28th May

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has told the Scottish Parliament that Scotland intends to begin easing lockdown restrictions from Thursday 28th May. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at..

Scotland will begin to emerge from its coronavirus lockdown in phases starting from next week, Nicola Sturgeon has said.
Meeting people outside, sunbathing and some sports are to be allowed in Scotland from the end of next week as the lockdown measures are eased, First Minister...
