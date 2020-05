Rough sleepers to move out of Brighton hotels into university halls Thursday, 14 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Hundreds of rough sleepers are to be moved out of hotels and guest houses and into university halls of residence in the centre of Brighton. Some of them are expected to stay at the new Circus Street halls of residence which has 200 rooms. Others could stay at the Phoenix Brewery halls where Brighton... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus: Homeless in Brighton to be moved into University halls Hundreds of rough sleepers are to be moved out of hotels and guest houses and into university halls of residence.

The Argus 6 days ago



Relaxed lockdown could hurt rough sleepers Rough sleepers staying in hotels and motels across Australia may be back on the streets unless the federal government invests in housing, advocates warn.

SBS 17 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this