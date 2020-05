You Might Like

Tweets about this Daily Star #gmb Kate has shared another poignant update as her husband Derek fights for life https://t.co/ZpgOyXJAxa 49 seconds ago One News Page (United Kingdom) Kate Garraway shares new update on husband as he fights for life: https://t.co/LceaFDG6be 3 minutes ago Birmingham Live BREAKING: Kate Garraway shares new update on husband Derek Draper as he fights for life in coma https://t.co/kkdBW32zgb 53 minutes ago JB RT @expressceleb: Kate Garraway shares heartfelt post with fans as husband Derek remains critically ill https://t.co/QeaviTO9BX https://t.c… 1 hour ago Express Celebrity πŸ’« Kate Garraway shares heartfelt post with fans as husband Derek remains critically ill https://t.co/QeaviTO9BX https://t.co/gcctyKs2aH 1 hour ago Jay Martin RT @GMB: Kate thanked the NHS workers looking after her husband Derek who is 'still fighting so hard to beat this virus.' We are all think… 5 days ago