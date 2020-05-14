Transport for London bailout agreed, sources confirm

London Mayor Sadiq Khan says that following government guidance, people using public transport in London will be encouraged to wear face coverings and TfL staff will also be issued with masks.
Report..
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:43Published
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Liz Ex Labour RT @owencocoefc: Khan puts the wind-up BoJo
Full London tube service to resume after £1bn TFL bailout
Breaking news tonight as Number 10… 8 minutes ago
Commercial Awareness TfL has agreed a £1.6bn bailout deal with central government today after London mayor Sadiq Khan wanted that withou… https://t.co/VFJQQibOQf 53 minutes ago
Pablo-Tino RT @CapitalMoments: Transport for London is scheduled to receive £1.6 bn in a government bailout as agreed by the Treasury.
As part of th… 1 hour ago
Capital Moments Transport for London is scheduled to receive £1.6 bn in a government bailout as agreed by the Treasury.
As part o… https://t.co/vGnZFWgVUU 2 hours ago