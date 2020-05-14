Global  

Transport for London bailout agreed, sources confirm

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 14 May 2020 ()
Transport for London has been given a bailout to help it fill a coronavirus-related black hole in its budget after its income slumped by 90%.
Family mourn death of transport worker spat on by virus carrier [Video]

Family mourn death of transport worker spat on by virus carrier

A woman who worked at one of London's busiest rail stations has died after having previously been spat at by a man who said he had the new coronavirus, her union said on Tuesday. Soraya Ali reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:32Published
Sadiq Khan: Face coverings will be used on public transport [Video]

Sadiq Khan: Face coverings will be used on public transport

London Mayor Sadiq Khan says that following government guidance, people using public transport in London will be encouraged to wear face coverings and TfL staff will also be issued with masks. Report..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:43Published

