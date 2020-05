Far-right campaigners linked to protest group telling Scots to break lockdown Friday, 15 May 2020 ( 18 hours ago )

Anti-Muslim figures First Jayda Fransen and Richard Inman have been associated with plans to hold illegal mass public picnic gatherings across Scotland. Anti-Muslim figures First Jayda Fransen and Richard Inman have been associated with plans to hold illegal mass public picnic gatherings across Scotland. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources Madrid residents protest against city's continued COVID-19 lockdown



Residents in Madrid applauded a group of protesters defying the city's continued lockdown and prevention of people leaving their homes. Large groups of protesters marched down the streets banging.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:48 Published 15 hours ago Man carried away by police during anti-lockdown protest in London



A man has been carried away by police during a protest against the Covid-19 lockdown in London. A small group of demonstrators gathered outside New Scotland Yard in defiance against the current.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:38 Published 2 weeks ago You Might Like

Tweets about this