Executive Realness πŸ‡³πŸ‡¬ πŸ‡¦πŸ‡ͺ RT @MirrorFootball: #OnThisDay in 2002, Zinedine Zidane scored the goal that solidified his legacy as one of the best to ever do it πŸ‘‘ The… 12 seconds ago Paul RT @OLBG: Happy 18th Birthday to THAT Zinedine Zidane volley in the Champions League Final at Hampden Park. Amazing. πŸ”₯πŸ”₯ https://t.co/VP9FSv… 3 minutes ago David Randall RT @Record_Sport: It's 18 years since Zinedine Zidane scored THAT goal at Hampden for Real Madrid in the Champions League final πŸš€ Is it th… 5 minutes ago Betting Tips at OLBG.com Happy 18th Birthday to THAT Zinedine Zidane volley in the Champions League Final at Hampden Park. Amazing. πŸ”₯πŸ”₯ https://t.co/VP9FSvTGH1 6 minutes ago Sporting Index πŸ“ #OnThisDay in 2002, Real Madrid beat Bayer Leverkusen at Hampden Park to win the Champions League for the ninth t… https://t.co/tfJoLRiqIt 22 minutes ago garry hope RT @BBCSportScot: On the 18th anniversary of Zinedine Zidane's volley at Hampden, BBC Scotland looks back on 10 of the greatest Champions L… 39 minutes ago