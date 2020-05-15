The little-known government scheme paying coronavirus-hit workers £1,200

Central government to launch affordable rental housing scheme for migrant workers or urban poor in the view of coronavirus pandemic. While addressing a press conference on May 14, Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman said, "Government to launch a scheme for affordable rental housing for migrant...
While addressing a press conference in Delhi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 17 said government extended the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS), used under affordable housing scheme, for..
The new measures will see the government paying 80% of workers' wages up to £2,500, deferring tax and increasing Universal Credit allowances. Which? Also reported by •Independent •Belfast Telegraph •Reuters India
