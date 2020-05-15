Hospital patients and staff will get new antibody test, NHS guidance says
Friday, 15 May 2020 () Hospital patients and staff will be in line for a new antibody test, new guidance says, while all patients going into hospital for planned treatment will have to isolate at home for 14 days first.
A test to find out whether people have been infected with coronavirus in the past has been approved by health officials and could be rolled out within weeks. Here, we answer the key questions surrounding the new test.