Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hospital patients and staff will get new antibody test, NHS guidance says

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
Hospital patients and staff will be in line for a new antibody test, new guidance says, while all patients going into hospital for planned treatment will have to isolate at home for 14 days first.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Can I get the new Covid-19 antibody test?

Can I get the new Covid-19 antibody test? 02:04

 A test to find out whether people have been infected with coronavirus in the past has been approved by health officials and could be rolled out within weeks. Here, we answer the key questions surrounding the new test.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: Hospital staff in Dorset, UK show support for Clap for Carers [Video]

Coronavirus: Hospital staff in Dorset, UK show support for Clap for Carers

Staff at Dorset County Hospital, Dorchester in southwest England turn out to support Clap for Carers as local residents near the hospital come to their doors to show their support during the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:35Published
Patriots player feeds NCH hospital staff [Video]

Patriots player feeds NCH hospital staff

Patriots player and Immokalee native, J.C. Jackson, stopped by an NCH hospital on Wednesday to feed hospital staff.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:32Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: NHS staff will be first to get new antibody test, medical chief promises

'I anticipate that it will be rapidly rolled out in the days and weeks to come'
Independent

Doctor on antibody test capabilities and accuracy concerns

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says his state will begin what he calls the "most aggressive" antibody testing program in the country. He says New York can...
CBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bec_forde

Bec Forde RT @waddington_mike: @CNWLnhs Speech & Language Therapist created new poster to advise staff how to communicate with patients when wearing… 2 minutes ago

Iwontcalmdown

Sir Fred Forensic Flintstone RT @Sarahbb53639388: @zero_to_here_oh @allisonpearson Hospital managers have blood on their hands - ran round like headless chickens - neit… 4 minutes ago

marayimu

mar ueyatl RT @MSF_Afghanistan: The Dasht-e-Barchi Hospital in Kabul, where @MSF runs the maternity, was attacked. Explosions and gunfire were reporte… 29 minutes ago

irantbcosishud

Akshat Gupta RT @nisar_naveen: Govt:”If you take a patient and he turns out +ve, we will seal your hospital and send all your staff to quarantine” Also… 57 minutes ago

SalmaHasan75

Salma Hasan RT @mosharrafzaidi: Hospital staff faced w grieving, possibly violent, kin of covid patients & fatalities. Overwhelmed public hospitals.… 1 hour ago

UKGastroDr

𝗔𝗷𝗮𝘆 𝗩𝗲𝗿𝗺𝗮 ˢᵗᵃʸ ᵃᵗ ʰᵒᵐᵉ @Pari60714055 @doctor_oxford @simonweldonkgh @KettGeneral I am concerned how the NHS is going to cope with COVID19… https://t.co/VYV4Dfdigh 2 hours ago