Why coronavirus may never go away - according to the World Health Organisation

The World Health Organisation has warned that Coronavirus may never go away completely. Dr. Michael Ryan said that Covid-19 may become just another endemic virus like HIV. He said that nobody can predict when this virus will disappear and added that the only chance of eliminating the virus is a...
Japan lifted its national state of emergency but Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe kept measures in place in hard-hit cities like Tokyo. Italy announced a massive stimulus package aimed at parents and..
When it comes to the politics of medicine and disease, the United States has always attempted to steal the limelight, while adding the now faded colouring of... Eurasia Review Also reported by •Mid-Day •New Zealand Herald