Why coronavirus may never go away - according to the World Health Organisation

Hereford Times Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said there is a very real possibility that coronavirus might never go away.
Credit: HT Digital Content
News video: 'Coronavirus may never go away': WHO issues warning

'Coronavirus may never go away': WHO issues warning 02:18

 The World Health Organisation has warned that Coronavirus may never go away completely. Dr. Michael Ryan said that Covid-19 may become just another endemic virus like HIV. He said that nobody can predict when this virus will disappear and added that the only chance of eliminating the virus is a...

