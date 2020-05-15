|
League Two clubs vote to end season, but League One teams fail to decide
|
|
Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Lancashire -- The League Two season is brought to an early conclusion after talks between clubs and the English Football League.
|
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
Season 'needs to be knocked on the head' 00:38
Ahead of Friday's meeting between League One and League Two clubs and the EFL, Grimsby striker Billy Clarke says the season should be curtailed, with no more games played.
|
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
MLB Proposes 82-Game Season Beginning in Early July
MLB Proposes 82-Game Season
Beginning in Early July On May 11, Major League Baseball formalized its
plan to play an 82-game season,
the shortest season since the late 1870s. Games would be hosted..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:17Published
Brighton remain opposed to neutral grounds to finish Premier League
Brighton chief executive Paul Barber insists it is not just clubs fighting for Premier League survival who oppose the completion of the season at neutral venues. The Seagulls boss remains opposed to..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:46Published
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this