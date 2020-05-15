Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

League Two clubs vote to end season, but League One teams fail to decide

BBC Local News Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Lancashire -- The League Two season is brought to an early conclusion after talks between clubs and the English Football League.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Season 'needs to be knocked on the head'

Season 'needs to be knocked on the head' 00:38

 Ahead of Friday's meeting between League One and League Two clubs and the EFL, Grimsby striker Billy Clarke says the season should be curtailed, with no more games played.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

MLB Proposes 82-Game Season Beginning in Early July [Video]

MLB Proposes 82-Game Season Beginning in Early July

MLB Proposes 82-Game Season Beginning in Early July On May 11, Major League Baseball formalized its plan to play an 82-game season, the shortest season since the late 1870s. Games would be hosted..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:17Published
Brighton remain opposed to neutral grounds to finish Premier League [Video]

Brighton remain opposed to neutral grounds to finish Premier League

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber insists it is not just clubs fighting for Premier League survival who oppose the completion of the season at neutral venues. The Seagulls boss remains opposed to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:46Published

Recent related news from verified sources

League Two clubs agree to end season with immediate effect

The intention is for the final league standings to be decided using a points-per-game model with three teams set to go up automatically as normal with one...
Independent

EFL: 'Leagues One & Two clubs accept season over - so what happens next'

With a decision to end Leagues One and Two moving closer, BBC Sport looks at could happen next in the EFL.
BBC Sport


Tweets about this