Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The part of Birmingham where 98 per cent of people don't have a garden

Tamworth Herald Saturday, 16 May 2020 ()
The part of Birmingham where 98 per cent of people don't have a gardenFlats in Birmingham are far less likely to have a private or even shared garden, with 46% of flats having no access to one, compared to just 1% of houses.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Female customer throws punches over social distancing rules [Video]

Female customer throws punches over social distancing rules

This is the shocking moment a woman started swinging punches at customers and shop workers after a brawl broke out in a supermarket over social distancing rules. Dramatic video captured the..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:29Published
Supergran goes viral after jaw-dropping footballing trick shots [Video]

Supergran goes viral after jaw-dropping footballing trick shots

A soccer-loving supergran has become an internet sensation after videos of her performing jaw-dropping football trick shots from her wheelchair went viral.Violet Slater, 85, has been dubbed "Gran-aldo"..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this