Recent related videos from verified sources Police officer to face court over murder of woman found in pub car park



A police officer will go before a court charged with murder following the death of a woman near Bournemouth. Officers were called to the car park of the Horns Inn in Christchurch Road, West Parley, on.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:13 Published 4 days ago Murder Charge - 5/7/20



The man accused of killing Tupelo teen Dreshawn Williams is now charged with first-degree murder. Jacquez Calvert was charged this morning during an initial court appearance in the Tupelo Municipal.. Credit: WCBI Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Woman in court charged with murder after human remains found Gareeca Conita Gordon, 27, of Salisbury Road, Birmingham, was remanded in custody to appear at Gloucester Crown Court on Tuesday

Gloucestershire Echo 10 hours ago



Woman appears in court charged with murder after Co-op stabbing The 29-year-old, from Porth, made a brief appearance at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Thursday morning to face four charges relating to an incident in Penygraig

Wales Online 1 week ago



