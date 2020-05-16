Killing Eve star Harriet Walter: 'Killing a man was liberating after playing various people in corsets' Saturday, 16 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Five minutes before speaking to Harriet Walter, I watched her stab a man through the neck with a rusty pitchfork. "I can't wait to see that," says the 69-year-old, whose Russian gymnast-slash-assassin Dasha is responsible for the most brutal moment of Killing Eve's new season. "It was so liberating after I'd played various people in corsets," she adds with a chuckle, "that I might have gone too far the other way."

