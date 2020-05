Nick Benbow I have heard nothing from Gavin Williamson that is not patronising, that is at all reassuring or that explains how… https://t.co/YPhOMxg5Dw 2 minutes ago Hull Live The Education Secretary is pushing for the June 1 return date https://t.co/lE3pWbIdai 1 day ago The Reel Miss Marple (Groovy Grannie) RT @ScunthorpeLive: The Education Secretary says it is 'the first phase of a controlled and careful return to school' https://t.co/QRuCx6f4… 1 day ago Scunthorpe Live The Education Secretary says it is 'the first phase of a controlled and careful return to school' https://t.co/QRuCx6f4ZU 1 day ago Cheshire Live Education union leaders will today meet with the Chief Medical Officer and other experts to hear reasons for the Go… https://t.co/BnkKSiLRz1 1 day ago Hull Live 'Of course safety comes first but we must also be aware of the potential damage to a child’s education' https://t.co/lE3pWbIdai 1 day ago