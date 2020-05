Recent related news from verified sources Morrisons launches £7 pizza meal deal and it's perfect for a family feast Takeaway fans can enjoy two handmade pizzas, garlic bread and a large bottle of Coke for just £7

Daily Record 1 day ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this KentLive What's On We've put the Morrisons pizza, garlic bread and coke offer to the test 🍕 https://t.co/BSoJTSVFKk 2 hours ago KentLive We've put the Morrisons pizza, garlic bread and coke offer to the test 🍕 https://t.co/XWyNxOVVZa 2 hours ago