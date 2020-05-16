People urged to watch their diet to reduce risk of type 2 diabetes during pandemic



Related videos from verified sources Dairy-rich diet may lower risks of diabetes, high blood pressure



A recent study links eating at least two daily servings of dairy to lower cluster of factors that heighten cardiovascular disease risk (metabolic syndrome).The observed associations were strongest for.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published 2 days ago STD Rise During Coronavirus Pandemic



A contact tracer of sexually transmitted infections reported that her “case load is not as heavy as before” the coronavirus pandemic. Jenine Clements works with people in Michigan country at risk.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 1 week ago You Might Like

Tweets about this Kelly Hill RT @NickReisman: New: Cuomo says professional sports leagues starting today can begin their training camps. They are being urged to do so a… 11 hours ago