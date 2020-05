GothBoyUK - STAY AT HOME! 🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 Because they have no idea what is going on. They're not relying on science anymore so can't even refer to a referen… https://t.co/KZCVlIGSrR 25 seconds ago

Mountain RT @unojen_wood: Coronavirus: Michael Gove contradicts himself moments after 'guaranteeing' teachers will be safe at school https://t.co/6A… 51 seconds ago

A Lert Lambchop #StayHomeSaveLives RT @Hepworthclare: Coronavirus: Michael Gove contradicts himself moments after 'guaranteeing' teachers will be safe at school https://t.co/… 52 seconds ago

Graham Rogers RT @Elise_Editing: .@wilde Gove contradicts self in interview one minute saying kids and teachers safe to return to school then admitting t… 1 minute ago

Craig Marron RT @oakroyd: Michael Gove contradicts himself moments after 'guaranteeing' teachers will be safe at school https://t.co/3BBql9Hp8S 1 minute ago

felix the brat RT @Independent: Michael Gove contradicts himself moments after 'guaranteeing' teachers will be safe at school https://t.co/pUssKtwjr4 2 minutes ago