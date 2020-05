Recent related videos from verified sources Trump Brands Himself a 'Warrior' and Goes Without a Mask



ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA — Donald Trump has proclaimed himself a 'warrior' on his latest visit to a PPE factory where he was yet again pictured without a mask or gloves. The President addressed.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:51 Published 2 days ago Three UK nationals arrested for lock-in at Thai bar in breach of coronavirus restriction



Three British nationals' were arrested after allegedly flouting coronavirus restrictions by having a lock-in at a Thai bar. The men were fund drinking with five 'bar girls' at the venue in Pattaya,.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:00 Published 2 weeks ago You Might Like

Tweets about this